Lottie Peterson: A Committed, Determined Advocate of Public Health & Diabetes Awareness 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Lottie Peterson and her colleagues at the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten (DFS).

Lottie Peterson has been a stalwart in creating public health awareness about diabetes. She worked with former Police Commissioner Walter Kramers under the umbrella of DFS and collaborated with many stakeholders within the community including Ministry VSA.

She worked tirelessly to bring awareness about prevention, diagnosis and management of the diabetes condition by minimizing risk of complications. Her goal was to limit the number of local amputations due to diabetic complications.

CPS will always be grateful for Lottie’s contribution to diabetes as it remains a prevalent condition within our community.

The staff of CPS wishes the family, friends and DFS much strength during this time of bereavement.