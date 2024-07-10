LOPES: Addressing the Status of Undocumented Families in  Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — There are pressing issues in Sint Maarten that demand our immediate attention, and one such issue is the plight of children born to undocumented residents on Dutch Sint Maarten. This is a matter of utmost importance that has long been neglected, and it is time we confront it head-on.

These children, born and raised on our beautiful island, attend our schools and grow up as part of our community. They are our neighbors, our friends, and integral members of Sint Maarten society. However, upon completing their secondary education, these young individuals face an uncertain future due to their undocumented status. Without a clear path to citizenship or legal residency, they find themselves in a precarious situation, unable to pursue higher education or secure meaningful employment.

The current system leaves these young people in a state of limbo. They cannot be deported to their parents’ countries, which are often unfamiliar to them, nor are they granted nationality or legal status here in Sint Maarten. As a result, their potential is stifled, and they are often forced into low-paying, entry-level jobs despite their education and aspirations.

This situation is not only a grave injustice to these children but also a loss to our society. We are depriving ourselves of talented and capable individuals who could contribute significantly to our island’s development if only given the opportunity. It is imperative that we create a pathway to legal status for these children, allowing them to fully integrate into our society and pursue their dreams.

Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach:

 Implement Clear Legislation: Enact and/or amend laws that provide a legal framework for granting citizenship or permanent residency to children born to undocumented residents who have lived and studied in Sint Maarten for a significant portion of their lives. This legislation should also include pathways to legal residency for their parents, ensuring family unity and stability.

 Establish Fair Policies: Implement policies that discourage individuals from taking advantage of our system, while still promoting equality and fairness for all. This may include residency requirements and other criteria that ensure only those genuinely contributing to our society benefit from these changes.

 Facilitate Access to Education: Ensure that these children have the same opportunities for higher education as their peers, including access to scholarships and financial aid.

 Collaborate with Regional and Kingdom Partners: Work with neighboring countries, regional organizations, and as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, seek input and solutions regarding citizenship. Ensuring that our policies are humane, effective, and in alignment with broader regional and kingdom-wide strategies is crucial.

 Engage in Research and Stakeholder Consultation: Conduct thorough research and engage with stakeholders to develop informed and sustainable solutions. It is my opinion that doing nothing is not a solution. We must gather insights from all relevant parties to create policies that are both fair and effective.

My approach is solution-oriented and rooted in integrity, a value I have held since my teenage years. If elected to the Parliament of Sint Maarten or appointed as a Minister, my sole responsibility will be to be different and do differently. I am committed to finding solutions for matters that have been neglected for far too long. Painting the outside of a house while neglecting everything that is crumbling inside is not a solution.

By taking these steps, we can transform the lives of many young people and strengthen the fabric of our society. It is not just a matter of policy, but of justice and humanity. We owe it to these children, their families, and to ourselves, to ensure that every resident of Sint Maarten has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our shared future.

Let us commit to addressing this issue with the urgency and compassion it deserves. Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Sint Maarten for all.

LOPES Dreena Iola

Candidate # 9 on the NOW Party St. Maarten