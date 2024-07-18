KPSM Responds to Recent Community Concerns and Highlights Successful Crime Prevention Operation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to address the recent concerns and reactions from our community regarding a video circulating on social media depicting a confrontation involving our officers. We regret any distress this video may have caused and wish to provide clarity on the situation.



The strong actions taken by KPSM yesterday were part of a targeted operation aimed at preventing a serious planned crime. As a result of this operation, we successfully arrested five our individuals involved in criminal activities, including robberies and firearm offenses. We are proud to announce that these arrests have likely prevented a significant incident, potentially saving lives.



Additionally, a sixth suspect being sought turned himself in. This individual is not only connected to the crimes mentioned but is also a suspect in the shooting incident that occurred on June 11, 2024 which lead to the death of the victim Mr Andy Pascal, in Hope Estate.



We want to assure the general public that our primary mission is to serve and protect. Our actions are always guided by this commitment, and we strive to carry out the duties entrusted to us with integrity and responsibility. The arrests made yesterday demonstrate our dedication to maintaining safety and justice for all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.



The suspects will now face the judicial process and be held accountable for their involvement in these crimes. KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to protect our community and ensure a secure environment for everyone.



We appreciate the public’s understanding and support as we continue to fulfill our responsibilities. Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure Sint Maarten.