INTERPOL LYON visits the Dutch Caribbean Police Force



The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) recently hosted a visit from INTERPOL. During this meeting, Head of Information and Expertise, Mr. Melvin Sint Jago, was accompanied by representatives from the Dutch Police (NP) / NCB The Hague and INTERPOL. This significant two-day gathering marks a crucial step in enhancing collaboration among the involved parties in combating transnational crime.

Several key issues were discussed during the meeting, and concrete agreements were reached to strengthen cooperation and action in critical areas:

Tracking Financial Flows and Illegally Acquired Assets

Emphasis was placed on the importance of tracing and seizing financial flows and illicit profits generated by organized crime. This requires a coordinated effort to address the sources of illegal income, thereby weakening the foundations of criminal organizations.

Collaboration with the Royal Marechaussee (KMar), Public Prosecutors Officec(OM), and the Island Governor of Bonaire

It was agreed to intensify interactions with KMar, OM, and the Island Governor. This is essential to effectively combat crimes such as drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and the trade in stolen or lost travel documents. Closer cooperation will lead to better information exchange and more effective operations against these forms of crime.

Use of INTERPOL Databases and Tools

The importance of expanding the use of INTERPOL databases and tools was underscored, particularly the Notices system during border controls. This system helps in identifying and locating suspects, fugitives, and stolen or lost travel documents, thereby enhancing border security.

Enhancing Cooperation

The two-day meeting resulted in a renewed commitment to joint actions and initiatives. The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices among the different agencies will significantly improve the effectiveness of detecting and preventing criminal activities. With strengthened cooperation and agreements made, KPCN will focus on implementing the discussed strategies and actions. This includes developing data exchange systems, enhancing operational capabilities, and intensifying joint training programs for personnel.

By leveraging advanced data analysis and information sharing, police services can more effectively anticipate criminal activities, enabling preventive measures to be taken and enhancing regional security. This approach ensures a more efficient use of resources and a targeted approach to combating crime. KPCN is fully committed to strengthening cooperation with INTERPOL, which is vital in the ongoing fight against increasing transnational crime.

Through collaboration with INTERPOL and other international partners, we continue to work towards a safer and more stable Dutch Caribbean.