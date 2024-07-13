Internet consultation subsidy scheme Strengthening Sustainable Earning Capacity in English, Papiamentu, Papiamento 

The internet consultation subsidy scheme Strengthening Sustainable Earning Capacity Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba is now also available in English, Papiamentu and Papiamento.

The subsidy scheme is aimed at making investments that contribute to the sustainable economic development of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. It concerns projects in the area of for example climate change and energy transition, education, digital infrastructure and public service providing, basic infrastructure, food production and the strengthening of economic sectors in a sustainable manner.

Subsidy can also be requested for investments that are needed to prepare a project proposal. For this subsidy scheme a total of € 130 million is available for the six islands: € 100 million for the Countries Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and € 30 million for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The public can respond up to the 28th of July to the subsidy scheme via the internet consultation page https://www.internetconsultatie.nl/duurzaam_verdienvermogen_caribisch_deel_koninkrijk/b1

(Click on ‘relevante documenten’ (relevant documents) on the left side of the page to find the English translation.)