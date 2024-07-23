Incident Involving Vehicle and Pedestrian in St. Peters

St Peters, Sint Maarten — On July 21, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, the KPSM Police dispatch was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Peters.

According to initial reports, the driver of the vehicle continued for a short distance before stopping. The driver reported that he was attacked by some bystanders. In an effort to avoid further attack, the driver attempted to leave the scene. During this attempt, at some point shots were fired in his direction. The driver managed to escape and drove to the Middle Region area.

The traffic department, detectives, and forensics teams responded promptly and were visible at both locations conducting their investigations into this incident.

The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and received first aid at the scene. She was subsequently transported by ambulance to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Her condition is currently listed as stable.

This incident is under active investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.