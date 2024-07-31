Grisha Wants GEBE to Introduce Special Tariff for All Seniors

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, wants GEBE to establish a special discounted electricity tariff for the island’s senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Dubbed “Tariff 60,” the Minister has asked the utility company to review the current system in which some seniors benefit from reduced rates while others do not. This falls short of the principles of equality and fairness, she said.

Heyliger-Marten has therefore requested GEBE to present a comprehensive proposal outlining a “fair and transparent process for implementing a reduced electricity tariff program for our senior citizens.”

According to her, such a proposal should establish a discount structure, eligibility criteria and an implementation plan.

“Ensuring the well-being of our senior citizens is paramount,” Heyliger-Marten said. “They have dedicated their lives to building our community and it is essential that we provide them with the necessary support in accessing affordable electricity.”

The Minister said she is committed to “working collaboratively with GEBE” to develop a solution that meets the needs of our senior population while respecting the principles of fairness and non-discrimination.