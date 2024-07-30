Great Salt Pond (flood) Pump Fixed

SUCKERGARDEN, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of VROMI is proud to announce that one of the two flood pumps, used to manage water levels in the Great Salt Pond has been fixed. On initiative of Division VROMI Yard, headed by Head Contract Manager- Special Assignment VROMI – Yard Ms. Lia Dania, together with Mr. Marvin Brown – diesel mechanic VROMI – Yard and the contractor Corporan Truck & Mechanical Services N.V. a team has been busy, working to repair one of the two pumps.

The level of the Great Salt Pond was managed by using a smaller pump, which wasn’t designed to accommodate this purpose. A procurement process was started to purchase new pumps but noting the lengthy process and the subsequent failure of the tender, alongside the anticipated active hurricane season, VROMI Yard management decided to create a small team to move to repair the damaged pumps.

The Yard is actively working to repair the second pump and rebuild the damage platform and supporting infrastructure.

Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs stated that he has begun discussions with the Dutch Government to regain the €2.3 million subsidy. Gumbs stated that securing of the new pumps, alongside the coming online of the older pumps, will build redundancy and increase resiliency.

Minister Gumbs stated that “initiatives like this and the dedication of the staff demonstrates the commitment to rebuilding trust for VROMI and by extension the Government.” He thanked the staff of VROMI, especially those in the ‘VROMI Yard’: Ms. Lia Dania (Head Contract Manager- Special Assignment VROMI – Yard), Mr. Marvin Brown (Diesel Mechanic), Mr. Reginald Jones (Mechanic) and Mr. Reginald Tony Milton (Mechanic). The Minister also thanked Mr. Hipolito & Mr. Abel Corporan of Corporan Truck & Mechanical Services N.V. for their support in realizing the restoration of this critical infrastructure.