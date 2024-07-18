Emmanuel: We must be tired of seeing people live like this 

~ Outlines vision for St. Maarten’s future ~

MP Christophe Emmanuel, leader of the Opportunity Wealth Party (NOW), made a compelling statement on Wednesday, addressing the pressing needs of the people of St. Maarten and highlighting his party’s unwavering commitment to wealth creation and economic prosperity.

“Any politician with a heart must be tired of seeing their people live stagnant lives in their own country,” MP Emmanuel stated. “It must bother all of us at night that the people we ask to vote for us are struggling in their own country. The only thing the people of St. Maarten want to hear in this election season is how we will improve their lives and their standard of living.”

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the real concerns of the people, condemning the superficial promises typical of past elections. “There is a lot of fluff as if this is a typical election. People cannot stomach anything more other than what their government owes them, which is a good life and hope in the future. They want the opportunity to leave something behind for their children. They do not want their children to live paycheck to paycheck.”

Highlighting the NOW party’s dedication to wealth creation, MP Emmanuel asserted, “The creation of wealth goes hand in hand with eradicating poverty and facilitating opportunities. We must work towards all St. Maarten households enjoying a livable income, directly or supplemented by government subsidy programs. Wealth is built by generations based on a sound foundation. The NOW party will create the environment for St. Maarten people to firmly solidify their foundation to ensure their families will have the opportunity to create generational wealth.”

The NOW Party’s strategic plan includes several key initiatives that are outlines in the party’s manifesto:

Local Economic Opportunities: By fostering local partnerships and participation, money generated in St. Maarten by St. Maarten people will be reinvested in the local economy, thereby creating sustainable wealth.

Educational Excellence: Preparing future generations with the necessary skills to seize opportunities and build on the foundation laid today. An up-to-par educational system is crucial for providing both opportunity and capability.

Housing Subsidy Program: Recognizing that house/apartment rent is the largest expense for most families, the NOW Party aims to create wealth opportunities through a public-private housing subsidy platform involving local home and apartment owners. Additionally, facilitating homeownership and providing affordable housing options enable families to build equity and financial stability. Public-private housing subsidy programs can make homeownership more accessible, allowing more people to accumulate assets that can be passed down to future generations.

Infrastructure Investments: Government-initiated investments in infrastructure will create employment, maintain neglected areas, and make necessary improvements. Funding will be sought from the General Pension Fund (APS).

Retirement Security: Ensuring sufficient income for retirees to prevent poverty among the elderly. This will involve increasing APS participation among government-owned companies and expanding the list of qualifying companies through legislative amendments.

“Working towards wealth also requires work and discipline from our people. We have to promote financial literacy so that our people can make informed decisions about saving, investing, and managing debt. On top of that we have to fix our banks and their restrictions that is often an obstruction to regular citizens. This has to be addressed through legislation,” MP Emmanuel said.

MP Emmanuel concluded by reiterating the NOW Party’s commitment to the people of St. Maarten. “Our mission is to provide a solid foundation for our people to thrive, ensuring that every household has the opportunity to build generational wealth. This is not just an election promise; it is our duty to the people of St. Maarten.”