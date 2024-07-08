Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends National Abolition of Slavery Event in Amsterdam

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Honorable Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, on Monday, July 1, 2024, attended the national remembrance event for the abolition of slavery 161-years ago by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The event took place at Oosterpark in Amsterdam. It was an occasion to remember and to reflect. Various speeches were given, and it was carried live throughout the Kingdom as well as in Suriname.

The national remembrance ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including the Dutch Prime Minister, and chairpersons of the First and Second Chambers of the Dutch Parliament, Mayors, City Councilors, Ministers Plenipotentiary of Aruba and Curacao, and the Ambassador of Suriname.