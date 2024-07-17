Continuation Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament meeting for discussion regarding TNO report

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) of Parliament will meet on July 17, 2024.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on July 4, 2024 will be reconvened on Wednesday at 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion regarding the report by TNO entitled “De Energietransitie in Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten” (IS/827/2023-2024 dated June 18, 2024)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be present.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

