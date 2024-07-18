Civil Registry Delivers Voting Cards to Post Office for Upcoming Election

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Civil Registry has successfully delivered a total of 20,629 voting cards to Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS NV) today, in preparation for the upcoming election on August 19, 2024.

The Post Office will be responsible for distributing the voting cards to all eligible voters across the island. Voters are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for the arrival of their voting cards, especially considering the current weather conditions impacting Sint Maarten.

Any remaining undelivered voting cards will be returned to the Civil Registry by August 9, 2024. Voters who do not receive their voting cards by this date should not be concerned.

The Civil Registry will announce new dates for card pick-up to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the election.

For more information, the Civil Registry Department can be contacted on +1 721 542-2400 EXT. 2010.