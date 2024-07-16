CARIBBEAN AIRLINES INAUGURAL SERVICE TO PUERTO RICO TAKES FLIGHT

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago, — Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight to San  Juan, Puerto Rico left the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad at 10.50 a.m. on Sunday July 14.  This new route is part of the airline’s strategic plan to enhance connectivity within the Caribbean  region. Flights to San Juan will operate three (3) times per week (Sunday, Tuesday & Friday)  from the airline’s base in Trinidad, with convenient connections to other destinations. 

The first flight to San Juan was marked with celebrations for the passengers, who received  goody bags with Caribbean Airlines branded items and were entertained by the talented  Leandra Head. Upon arrival in Puerto Rico, the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water  salute, and travelers were welcomed with authentic Puerto Rican entertainment. 

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, commented on this milestone, stating: 

We are excited to expand our route network to include San Juan, Puerto Rico. This new  route is a significant step in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to  enhancing regional connectivity. Caribbean Airlines plays a vital role in connecting the  Caribbean, and by the end of this year, we will link the Spanish, French, Dutch and  English-speaking Caribbean with each other, the North American Diaspora, and business  and leisure travelers, as we Welcome them Home, to explore our beautiful region.” 

The introduction of the San Juan route is a testament to Caribbean Airlines’ dedication to  providing reliable and convenient travel options for passengers, while fostering economic growth  and cultural exchange within the Caribbean. 

For more information and to book flights, visit www.caribbean-airlines.com

