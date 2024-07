THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Honorable Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, on Friday, July 12, 2024, attended Bastille Day Celebrations with the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Francois Alabrune and Mrs. J. Alabrune in The Hague, the Netherlands.

It was a “Great opportunity to commemorate Bastille Day, interact with several invited guests for future relations that can be beneficial to Sint Maarten,” Deputy Minister Arrindell said.