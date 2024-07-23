40 Employees Complete Round of Certification at SSS, ICC Cargo and INTERMAR/IFX as part of the ‘Total Worker’ Workplace Training Program

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – 40 staff members across St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring NV (SSS), ICC Cargo and INTERMAR/IFX have completed almost two weeks training in warehousing and port operations for port stevedores, warehouse staff, and supervisors/managers as part of Pelgrim’s group of company’s workplace human resource development program. This is the second round of workplace training implemented for 2024 by George Pelgrim.

George Pelgrim, President of St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring said the willingness of the employees to learn is there. “Providing this opportunity to our staff is an investment in their future and we remain committed to continue to invest in creating the ‘Total Port and Warehouse Worker.’

“Education and training are essential for any organization. It creates greater opportunities for equity, security and human dignity. It promotes health and safety, improves skills and it enhances the employee’s professional status and welfare. They learn advanced methods of cargo and warehousing handling and other port related operations.