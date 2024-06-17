WINAIR Acquires Twin Otter Aircraft to Enhance Operations

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten – Winair announces a significant milestone in its history, transitioning from a fully leased fleet to ownership with the acquisition of a Twin Otter DHC6 aircraft. This investment marks a strategic move towards greater operational control and efficiency, solidifying the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service in the Caribbean.

Demonstrating the aircraft’s importance to our operations and the current economic climate, a strong business case was presented to our shareholders. Recognizing the long-standing success with Twin Otters, the improved efficiency, and the potential for a more competitive future, our shareholders responded positively and overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of this DHC-300.

The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina on behalf of the shareholder representative, commented on the acquisition, stating, “This is a significant development for Winair and for St. Maarten as a whole. The acquisition of the Twin Otter DHC6 represents a commitment to enhancing our aviation infrastructure and supporting economic growth in our region. We are proud to see Winair taking such strategic steps to strengthen its operations and continue its legacy of reliable service.”

“For nearly five decades, Twin Otter aircraft have been the backbone of our operations, particularly for essential routes Saba and St. Barth,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO at Winair. “The decision to acquire this aircraft reflects our long-standing experience with the Twin Otter’s reliability, coupled with the current economic climate and the health of our company. This strategic purchase allows us to reduce our reliance on leasing and paves the way for future growth.”

The Latest in Regional Aviation

The Twin Otter DHC6 which Winair will acquire, is the latest addition to our fleet, PJ-WIX. And it represents the latest evolution in the Twin Otter series. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Garmin 950 glass cockpit, this aircraft offers enhanced navigational capabilities, improved pilot situational awareness, and a smoother flying experience for passengers. This advanced technology positions Winair at the forefront of regional aviation, setting a new standard for efficiency.

Building a Stronger Future

Winair is confident that this acquisition will not only enhance operations but also contribute to the company’s long-term financial stability. Winair hopes and expects this a first step, to be followed by the acquisition of other twin otters in the upcoming years. Owning aircraft allows for greater control over maintenance schedules and operational costs, ultimately allowing us to continue delivering exceptional service and value to its customers.