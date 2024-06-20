Vehicle Accident with Serious Injury on AJC Brouwers Road

CAYHILL — On early Monday morning, June 17, 2024, at approximately 4:00 AM, a single-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of AJC Brouwers Road and Sarsapilla Road. Police Central dispatch received several calls reporting the incident, prompting an immediate response from police, fire, and ambulance personnel.

The involved vehicle, a white Hyundai Accent, was on AJC Brouwers Road from going from Welgelegen Road towards Primier Supermarket. Near the supermarket, the driver lost control, the vehicle veered off the road, drove over the raised curb, and collided at high speed with a concrete wall at the intersection.

The force of the collision resulted in the driver being trapped inside the vehicle. Fire department personnel had to utilize specialized equipment to extricate the individual from the wreckage. The driver was unresponsive at the scene of the accident.

Following his extrication, the driver was transported by ambulance to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with serious injuries. His condition remains critical, and he is still unresponsive.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.