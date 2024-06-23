The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) announces the first 5 Candidates for upcoming elections

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) is proud to announce the first 5 of its candidates, featuring dynamic and experienced individuals who will be contesting the upcoming snap Parliamentary elections. SAM, a political party founded by veteran politician, Franklin Meyers, is dedicated to sustainable development, economic recovery, and transparent governance, has carefully chosen a team that embodies these principles and is committed to driving positive change for the People of St. Maarten.

The Candidates in no particular order are:

Franklin Meyers

Rhoda Arrindell

Claude “Chacho” Peterson

Tamara Leonard

Cecil Nicholas

“I am thrilled to be associated with this team of passionate, like-minded and dedicated individuals who are ready to serve and bring about meaningful change for St. Maarten,” said Frankie Meyers. Meyers continued to say “St. Maarten is in need dire need of mature representation, who can navigate this country out of the perilous waters that it finds itself in. Together, we will work towards a brighter future for all citizens and regain the regional status that St. Maarten once enjoyed.”