The Point Blanche Prison invests in new medical equipment to enhance healthcare services

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – In a significant move to address longstanding concerns about the quality of medical services, the Point Blanche Prison of Sint Maarten has purchased a comprehensive range of new medical equipment via the Sint Maarten Diagnostic Center. This investment is a pivotal step toward improving the healthcare facilities and ensuring that both inmates and staff receive the highest standard of medical care.

The new equipment, which includes essential diagnostic and treatment instruments, such as an otoscope, mobile BP apparatus, AED equipment, portable blood pressure, temperature and glucose meters, emergency crash kits, medication cabinets and more, aims to upgrade the prison’s healthcare capabilities significantly. Dr. Dannaway supported the prison in selecting the equipment and ensuring the quality of the instruments. With these enhancements, the prison is better positioned to manage a wide array of health issues, from routine medical care to more complex health needs.

The prison director, Mr. Steven Carty, highlighted the importance of this investment: “For some time, the quality of medical services in our facility has been a point of concern. This new equipment represents our commitment to addressing these issues head-on and ensuring that our inmates and staff have access to the adequate healthcare. We are dedicated to creating a safer and healthier environment within our institution.”

This investment is crucial for the medical team. The new equipment will greatly enhance the ability to diagnose and treat medical conditions promptly and accurately. The prison medical team is excited about the positive impact this will have on the healthcare services.

The prison looks forward to further strengthening its healthcare services and is committed to continuing efforts to improve the conditions for both inmates and staff. In addition to the purchase, the medical team has also been strengthened with an additional registered nurse, to support the medical team in the daily operations. This also allows for improved medical services as the inmates can be tended to in a prompter manner. These investments are part of a broader strategy to elevate the quality of care and ensure the health and safety of everyone within the facility.