The Dynamics Sporting Club Affected By JetAir’s Bankruptcy Filing

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Dynamics Sporting Club, the leading Track and Field club for youth in Sint Maarten, announced that it has been significantly affected by the recent bankruptcy filing of Jetair Caribbean. The group of 34 persons was booked to travel on JetAir to Curaçao to represent Sint Maarten at the Trupial Classics Invitational 2024. The June 18 bankruptcy filing has led to unforeseen disruptions in the team’s travel plans scheduled for July 10th – July 15th, 2024.

Preparations Ongoing

The team of twenty-five athletes, ranging from juniors to teens with coaches, chaperones, and parents have been making significant sacrifices to prepare to attend this invitational for the tenth consecutive year. This regional meet with participants from Jamaica, Aruba, Bonaire, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, and other countries is the culmination of the track season for these young athletes where they have been training hard to represent their club and country. The team secured new uniforms sponsored by SXM Tax, Faith FM, and The Listening Companion of Leeward Consulting Group in anticipation of this event.

Fundraising efforts to date allowed the team to complete payment of the $11,700 USD airfare just 10 days before the airline filed for bankruptcy. However, the uncertainty of Jetair’s recovery has created substantial challenges for the club to perform at the Trupial Classics Invitational this year. According to head coach and president, Abdule Wattley, “The Dynamics team is grateful for the support received from the members of the community in our earlier fundraising efforts, and our athletes continue to turn out in numbers to train for this event. So, we are still doing all we can to get them to Curaçao.”

Response and Mitigation Efforts

The Dynamics Sporting Club is actively taking steps to mitigate the impact of this bankruptcy by doing donation drives and seeking sponsorship from businesses, the Government of Sint Maarten, and all other well-intended individuals. “We are requesting your assistance to help us overcome this adversity. These youngsters have been working hard and we cannot let them down. No contribution is too small,” Wattley said. The club is requesting the assistance of the general public to help their athletes make this trip possible.

Contact Information

For further information on how you can assist this club, please contact: Abdule Wattley/ Javea Wattley at +1 721-554-4434 / +1 721-550-9048 or email us at dynamicsports_sxm@yahoo.com or javeawattley@gmail.com, or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1TRACKCLUB. Donations may also be sent directly to the Windward Islands Bank account of Dynamics Sporting Club Foundation 82110708 ANG.