SZV LEADERSHIP VISITS SVB CURACAO TO ENHANCE BILATERAL SUPPORT

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — Following a successful visit by Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) from Curacao to Sint Maarten, key leadership from Social & Health Insurances (SZV) undertook a reciprocal working visit to Curacao. This visit was spearheaded by Perry Wilson, Chairman of the SZV Supervisory Council, and Glen A. Carty, Director of SZV. They were hosted by Philip Martis, Director of SVB, along with Roland Ignacio and Joan Brewster, Chairlady of the SVB Supervisory Board.

The visit primarily focused on the sharing of information and pledging continued bilateral support between the two organizations. The collaboration aimed to solidify their ongoing partnership and explore further opportunities for mutual growth and innovation in social insurance services.

Philip Martis, Director of SVB Curacao, expressed his appreciation for the visit and insights shared, as both organizations are committed to maintaining an exchange of expertise and resources. This includes collaborative efforts to enhance digital services, improve customer experience, and adapt to organizational changes driven by digital innovation.

The visit facilitated high-level discussions between the executives, fostering a deeper understanding of each organization’s strategic goals and challenges. Perry Wilson, Chairman of the SZV Supervisory Council, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the visit, “Strengthening our relationship with SVB Curacao aligns with our vision of regional cooperation and innovation. We are committed to supporting each other in our respective digital transformations.”

Discussions also included potential joint initiatives to support digital public services across the region, leveraging shared knowledge and experiences to benefit both SVB and SZV’s stakeholders.

Glen Carty, Director of SZV, added, “The visit to Curacao is another step forward to fostering a collaborative environment. Sharing knowledge and experiences with SVB Curacao will undoubtedly lead to improved services for all our stakeholders.”