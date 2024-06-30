Start internet consultation subsidy scheme Strengthening Sustainable Earning Capacity ACS and BES



The subsidy scheme Versterking duurzaam verdienvermogen ACS en BES (Strengthening Sustainable Earning Capacity ACS and BES) is entering internet consultation. This subsidy scheme aims to make investments that contribute to sustainable economic development of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius. It is also possible to apply for a subsidy for investments that are required to prepare a project application. From the 28th of June, the public can comment on the scheme.

A total of €130 million is available for this scheme. The amount is split into two parts: €100 million for the Countries of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten and €30 million for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Subsidy application preparation and implementation

The scheme makes it possible to apply for a subsidy for two phases in the process. For instance, in Phase A, the subsidy can be used to conduct, among other things, preparatory studies, feasibility studies or other activities required to define and develop a project.

In Phase B, it is about applying for a subsidy for the implementation of the actual projects. Eligible projects must cover the following themes:

the mitigation of the effects of climate change and the shaping of the energy transition;

the strengthening of the quality of education and the improvement of the educational infrastructure;

the improvement of the digital infrastructure of the government and the strengthening of the public services to citizens and businesses;

the improvement of the basic infrastructure;

the improvement of the cost efficiency in the food production; and

the sustainability of economic sectors.

Market survey

A market survey will take place simultaneously with this internet consultation. The aim of this market survey is the identification of possible projects that may be eligible to submit a subsidy application, within the current criteria of the draft scheme. In addition, the market survey also aims to advise on possible adjustments to the frameworks and criteria in the draft scheme. This should help to select those projects that can make the greatest contribution to the sustainable earning capacity on the islands. The results of this market survey will be processed together with the results of the internet consultation. In this way, the scheme matches the needs of the islands.