St Maarten Farmers’ Cooperative (SMFC) Invites Public to First Major Project Event

St Maarten, PHIPSBURG – The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC) is proud to announce its official launch, marking a significant milestone in the island’s agricultural sector.

The SMFC is dedicated to pooling the resources of its members to enhance the production and distribution of locally grown fruits, vegetables, ornamentals, flowers and agro-processed products.

In celebration of this launch, the SMFC is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of their first major project: a Farmers’ Market and Distribution Center. This event will be held on Saturday, June 29th, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the newly established center on L.B. Scott Road ( Across from the St Maarten Academy bus stop ) in St Peters.

The Farmers’ Market and Distribution Center aims to serve as a hub for SMFC farmers, providing them with the infrastructure needed to efficiently market their products. This initiative is set to foster sustainable agriculture practices, support local economies, network with regional farmers and ensure that fresh, high-quality produce is readily available to the community.

Attendees of the event can look forward to a vibrant marketplace featuring a variety of items for sale, including: Fresh produce and plants from SMFC farmers, delicious baked goods, natural juices, sea moss products and regional produce.

We are excited to bring the community together to support local agriculture through the St Maarten Farmers Cooperative. Our mission is to empower farmers by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive, and also bring balance to life.

The SMFC’s launch event promises to be a day of celebration, community spirit, and the promotion of healthy living. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet local farmers, and purchase high-quality, local and regional products.

Join us on June 29th to celebrate this exciting new chapter in St Maarten’s agricultural development. Together, we can support our local farmers and build a more sustainable future.