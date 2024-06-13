SSSD to hold “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on June 19, 2024

Participants urged to register in advance

PHILIPSBURG – Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting a workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on June 19, 2024.

This free workshop will explain the documents and the steps students need to take to when applying either for their U.S. Student Visa or Study Permit. It will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. at the University of St. Martin and is open to students who will be going to the US or Canada to study in August as well as students in their last two years of secondary school and their parents.

Students are encouraged to contact SSSD at telephone 543-1235 or email Studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org to reserve a seat since space is limited. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshop, and they are encouraged to be on time.