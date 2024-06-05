Sint Maarten strengthens disaster resilience with establishment of office of disaster management and early warning system

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Government of Sint Maarten has embarked on a transformative project to enhance the country’s disaster resilience. This project includes the establishment of an Office of Disaster Management (ODM) and an Early Warning System (EWS).

Benefits for Sint Maarten

The establishment of the ODM and EWS will significantly enhance Sint Maarten’s capacity to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. By improving coordination, communication, and early warning capabilities, the project will reduce the impact of disasters on the community and promote sustainable development.

Operationalization of the Office of Disaster Management



The ODM will serve as the central coordinating body for disaster management in Sint Maarten. It will be responsible for developing and implementing disaster risk reduction strategies, coordinating emergency response efforts, and ensuring the continuity of essential services during and after disasters.

Design of an Early Warning System



The EWS will provide timely and accurate warnings to the population about impending natural hazards, such as hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes. This will enable residents to take appropriate protective actions and reduce the risk of injury and damage.



Alignment with RESEMBID Project



This project is aligned with the broader objectives of the RESEMBID project, which is unded by the European Union and implemented by VNG International.

RESEMBID aims to strengthen disaster resilience in Sint Maarten and other Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) in the Caribbean.