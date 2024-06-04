Shooting Incident in Middle Region Area Sint Maarten

PHILIPDBURG, Sint Maarten — On the evening of June 3, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting incident in the Middle Region Area. Callers reported that a man had been shot.

In response, police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate the victim. However, shortly thereafter, the victim arrived at the scene and informed the officers that he had been shot earlier in the evening by an unknown assailant. The victim, however, was not entirely forthcoming with information regarding the incident.

The victim was promptly administered first aid by the ambulance personnel on site. He is currently receiving medical attention for his injuries.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating this incident. We urge anyone with information related to this shooting to come forward and assist with our inquiries.

Efforts to Minimize Gun Violence:

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to finding ways to minimize gun violence on the island. Some of the strategies being studied include:

Encouraging community members to participate in neighborhood watch programs and report suspicious activities to the police. Discussing educational programs with schools and communities about the dangers of gun violence and ways to resolve conflicts peacefully. Collaborating with local organizations, businesses, and community leaders to develop strategies to reduce gun violence.

The cooperation of the public is crucial in these ongoing efforts.

Anyone with information regarding illegal weapons or suspicious activities is urged to contact the police station directly, send a message to the Police of Sint Maarten’s Facebook page, or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Your assistance is crucial in helping us maintain the safety and security of our community.

Contact Information:

Sint Maarten Police Force

Phone: +17215422222

Facebook: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Anonymous Tip Line: 9300