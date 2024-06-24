“Sandbar to Buccaneer Run” will take place this Saturday 29th June 2024

The St. Maarten Road Runners is proud to present its second edition of the “Sandbar to Buccaneer Run” which will take place this Saturday 29th June 2024.

This event is sponsored and made possible by the Buccaneer Beach Bar, Sandbar, Sunset Beach Bar and Motorworld.

In line with the mission and vision of the St. Maarten Road Runners to continuously promote a healthy lifestyle for all, this event caters to kids and as well as adults.

The “Sandbar to Buccaneer Run” is a little different than the usual events and consists of 2 different races which can be chosen from.

Race number 1 consists of an individual run of a distance of 5km which starts at Sand Bar SXM and finishes at Buccaneer Beach Bar. Race number 2, you can team up with a partner whereby both team members together run the 5km AND thereafter kayak (in a double kayak) a distance of 2km in the Simpsonbay waters in front of Kimsha beach.

The event starts at 5:00pm with a briefing at 4:55pm at Sandbar in Maho. The cost for the individual run is $10 per person and for the team $20 per team. All kids under the age of 18 years pay $5 per person. You can register online for the event via the registration link on the St. Maarten Road Runners Facebook pages and Instagram.

Registration closes Friday 28th June at 12:00pm.

The race numbers can be picked up on Friday 28th June between 4:00pm and 7:00pm at Buccaneers Beach Bar. Payment must also be done in these time slots.

There will be prices from Trisport, Vandorp, Gosport, Pyratz Boutique, and more!

This event is great for kids and the St. Maarten Road Runners welcomes everyone to join this fun event.

The St. Maarten Road Runners thanked all its sponsors for the support to bring this event to a success: Buccaneer Beach Bar, Sandbar, Sunset Beach Bar, Motorworld, Trisport, Gosport, Pyratz Gourmet Sailing, Vandorp and Coconut Reef watersports.

For any questions, You can email to sxmroadrunners@gmail.com