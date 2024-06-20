Public Announcement : Price Change Petroleum Products

The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten.

Due to the restocking of ULG and Diesel, which, due to ongoing developments internationally, was purchased at a lower price for ULG and Diesel than the prior stock, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward for ULG and Diesel.

The general public is hereby informed that as of JUNE 20 2024 at 6:00 am, the maximum consumer prices of ULG and Diesel are as follows: