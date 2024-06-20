Private Sector and Non-Profits Unite for Community Corporate Challenge (Cx3)

PHILIPSBURG — In a collaboration aimed at bolstering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community engagement, seven prominent businesses and semi-governmental organisations have joined forces with seven non-profit organisations (NPOs) to participate in the Community Corporate Challenge (Cx3) in St. Maarten. This year-round event, powered by Volunteer.sx and spearheaded by Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer and the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), is set to reshape the landscape of corporate and non-profit partnerships on the island.

The participating teams are Leaders for Change paired with the Social Economic Council Sint Maarten, Nature Foundation with Kooyman, National Institute of Arts (NIA) with Windward Roads, Freegan Foundation with BDO St. Maarten, Voice of the Youth Foundation with Port St. Maarten, St Maarten Aids Foundation with Domino’s Pizza, and Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) with Grant Thornton.

Cx3 is more than a competition; it’s a collaborative initiative designed to unite the private sector and NPOs through a series of team-building activities and community service events. The goal is to compete for the title of ‘Best CSR’ organisation on the island while significantly benefiting the local community.

The challenge comprises several key components. First, each business paired with an NPO will create a viral social media video. Second, teams will host fundraisers to support their partnered non-profit. Third, teams will execute at least one community event. Lastly, on Game Day planned for December, teams consisting of 15 members, including at least two persons from the NPO, will compete in various games to win the overall challenge. All activities will be promoted via the volunteer.sx platform and showcase on the various social media platforms of the volunteer.sx and the teams.

The competition will be judged on creativity, social media engagement, funds raised, volunteer hours, and game day performance. Participating in Cx3 offers businesses a unique opportunity to enhance their corporate image, foster skill diversification among employees, and make a tangible impact on the community. It is a chance to demonstrate a commitment to corporate social responsibility and community welfare.

“The time has come to re-engage the private sector with NPOs,” said a representative from the Cx3 organizing committee. “These two sectors are powerful societal influencers that should join forces more often to make a positive impact on the development of the island. We wish all the teams much success because their individual and collective successes will benefit St. Maarten. We invite the entire community of St. Maarten to support this initiative. Come out and cheer for the teams, participate in the events, and help make Cx3 a success! Whether you are a local business, an individual, or a community group, your support is crucial.”

Volunteer.sx is the leading platform for promoting volunteerism in St. Maarten, providing a space for non-profits and businesses to collaborate, engage volunteers, and organize community events. Cx3 is the latest initiative aimed at leveraging these collaborations to create a lasting positive impact on the island.