NV GEBE embarks on comprehensive public outreach initiatives throughout the community of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As NV GEBE’s dedicated teams work diligently, around-the-clock on countless technical and operational matters, the company recognizes the importance of its customers, the people of St. Maarten, who form the heart of the organization and the bloodline for growth. Therefore, NV GEBE has launched a comprehensive public outreach campaign in a concerted effort to educate and engage customers with accurate information.

To provide ongoing community information and updates, the following three (3) key phases have been designed as core components of NV GEBE’s public outreach plan:

Launched with Phase I, an innovative ‘Public Information Series’ entitled “Candid Conversations with NV GEBE” will be hosted weekly. Featuring in-depth discussions with the company’s management team, along with invited guests from the media and general public, these sessions will later be developed into video blogs that will be shared to the community via various media platforms. This information series will be framed around candid and factual information with key points regarding several reoccurring questions and concerns from the community; including both residential and commercial customers.

Phase II is comprised of a ‘Media Blitz’ which includes a series of interactive radio interviews organized for NV GEBE’s management team to further elucidate on pertinent plans with key community updates and highlights.

During Phase III, a series of ‘Community Outreach Events’ will be organized to integrate with residential customers within their respective communities. The aim is to forge positive and results-oriented consumer connections that foster a deeper understanding of community concerns, while also resolving specific customer issues hands-on. This includes NV GEBE’s representatives working on extended days and times within specific districts for enhanced customer convenience.

As part of the ongoing communication plan, NV GEBE will continuously disseminate customer information utilizing various resources, which includes, but is not limited to the following:

– Press releases,

– Printed brochures/leaflets,

– Social media,

– Video infomercials,

– Radio Interviews,

– Video blog “Candid Conversations”

– District Community Outreach Events

– Printed/digital ads, and etc.

With all hands on deck, NV GEBE’s comprehensive public outreach teams will be comprised of representatives from various interconnected departments, including Management, Commercial, Distribution, Power Plant, I.T., Corporate Communication and others, all built upon the shared goal of improving customer relations, public information and community engagement.

Despite attempts to leverage NV GEBE for gain, the company is remaining steadfast in its efforts to restore consumer confidence, rebuild efficient services, and progressively manage the company’s operations, after several major crises.

NV GEBE thanks all customers for their understanding and patience, as the company is working tirelessly to better serve the community of St. Maarten. With the focus on immediate, short- and long-term solutions, the NV GEBE Improvement Road Map is driven towards achieving sustainable success, by working together with and for all stakeholders.

