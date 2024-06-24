MP Brug urges the Minister of Health to take measures to avoid a health crisis on Sint Maarten. 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In a letter addressed to the Minister of Health, Member of Parliament Richinel Brug expressed his concerns about the increasing number of power outages on the island. These outages pose a significant risk to public health, particularly in regard to the safety of frozen food and perishable goods. Brug highlighted the potential for bacteria growth in defrosted food items, which could lead to food poisoning if consumed.

“Frequent power losses can pose a significant threat to the community’s health. In particular

, the danger of frozen food spoiling and causing food poisoning. With power outages occurring three to four times a day, there is a higher likelihood of frozen food items getting exposed to bacteria, which can lead to severe illnesses if consumed.”

“I have received a number of calls from concerned citizens highlighting the fact that their neighborhood supermarkets and also some big supermarkets either have no generator, have issues with their generators coming on and or freezers that are not working properly.”

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Brug urged the Minister of Health to take all necessary measures to avoid a health crisis on Sint Maarten. He specifically requested the Minister to share the contingency plan that her ministry has put in place to mitigate the risks associated with the frequent power outages. Brug’s letter highlights the importance of proactive measures to safeguard public health in Sint Maarten. By taking swift action and implementing an effective contingency plan, the Minister of Health can alleviate the concerns surrounding the constant power outages. By outlining and implementing specific strategies, the government can ensure the safety and well-being of our people and guests who are visiting our island.

Recognizing that tackling this issue requires a collective effort, Brug also inquired about the role that Parliament can play in assisting the Minister of Health.

“At the end of the day all of us are in this together. Coalition and opposition partners need to come together to move our country out of this current state of crisis”.