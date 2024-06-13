Minister of VSA Announces “Meet The Minister” Weekly Meetings with Citizens to Address Social Affairs, Labor and Health Issues.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In an effort to foster greater communication and collaboration between the government and the public, the Minister of Health, Veronica Jansen-Webster is pleased to announce a new initiative of weekly meetings with citizens. The Minister and her team will be available every Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM to address concerns and issues pertaining to social ,Labor issues & Health concerns.

These meetings aim to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their issues are addressed promptly and effectively. The initiative “Meet The Minister” is structured to provide both direct interaction with the Minister and specialized consultation with senior advisors.

Meeting Schedule:

– 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Initial contact with members of the Minister’s staff to discuss preliminary concerns and gather relevant information.

– 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Direct meetings with the Minister of VSA

– Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster and/or Chief of Staff, Mr. Christopher Wever , for in-depth discussions and resolutions.

Specialized Consultations:

– Social Affairs: For issues pertaining to social affairs, citizens will meet with Senior Policy Advisor Herbert Martina & Policy support/ executive assistant Gabriel Flanders.

– Labor Issues: For labor-related concerns, consultations will be held with Senior Policy Advisor Stevie Constantine.

-Health issues: For Health- related concerns, consultations will also be held with Policy support/ executive assistant Esthica Cangieter or any available cabinet members.

Minister emphasized the importance of this initiative: “By establishing regular, direct contact with the public, we aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and responsiveness within our ministry. We believe that this initiative will help us better understand the needs and challenges of our citizens and work collaboratively to find effective solutions.”

Citizens interested in attending these meetings are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance by contacting the Cabinet to ensure a smooth and organized process. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time permits.

For more information, please contact:



Jonelle Jones

Secratary

Jonelle.jones@sintmaartengov.org

Tel/WhatsApp +1721 5214539

We look forward to working together to improve the lives of our citizens through open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.