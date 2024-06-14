Government of Sint Maarten and VNG International Launch “Fostering Resilient Crisis Management” Interview Series

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Government of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with VNG International, is excited to announce the launch of an insightful interview series titled “Fostering Resilient Crisis Management.” This series will be featured on the Department of Communication’s renowned interview program, Inside Government.

Beginning July 1st, 2024, new episodes will air every Monday at 8 PM via all Government Multimedia Platforms and through our media partner, Telem TV+ Channel 115. Additionally, rebroadcasts will be available on SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM at 8 AM, 11 AM, 4 PM, 8 PM, and 11 PM.

The “Fostering Resilient Crisis Management” series aims to shed light on the collaborative efforts between the Government of Sint Maarten and VNG International in enhancing the island’s crisis management capabilities. This initiative is part of the broader technical assistance programme launched on February 28, 2022, designed to bolster the resilience and self-sufficiency of Sint Maarten in managing crises.

The FRCM programme, financed by EU through the RESEMBID fund, is a continuation of previous successful cooperation in crisis management between the Government of Sint Maarten and VNG International.

The primary goal of FRCM is to establish a sustainable and robust crisis management framework for Sint Maarten. Key components of the programme include:

– Improving Information Management: Enhancing the collection, analysis, and dissemination of crucial information during crises.

– Developing a Knowledge Centre: Creating a repository for resources, courses, and training materials focused on crisis management.

– Standard Operating Procedures: Formulating and standardizing procedures for handling various scales and types of crises.

– Regional Cooperation: Strengthening partnerships and collaborative efforts with regional entities in disaster response.

The FRCM programme is still running until August 2024, ensuring a comprehensive approach to crisis management improvements.

Tune in every Monday at 8 PM starting July 1st to gain in-depth insights from key stakeholders, experts, and officials involved in the FRCM programme. Through this series, viewers will learn about the significant strides being made to safeguard Sint Maarten’s resilience against future crises.