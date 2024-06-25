Final Reminder: Submit Your 2023 Final Profit Tax Return, Form, and Payment by July 2nd

The Tax Inspectorate kindly reminds all domestic and foreign taxpayers that the deadline to file their 2023 Final Profit Tax Return and Form at the Tax Office (Vineyard Building) and submit payment (if applicable based on the return) is Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Payments can be made via bank transfer (NAF W.I.B. 324800-03 | USD W.I.B. 324800-05) or in cash to the Receivers’ Office cashiers on Pond Island.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, is also the last day for taxpayers to request an extension for filing, if needed. The Profit Tax Return Postponement Request Form can be found on our official website at www.tax.sx under the Documents tab. Please note that extension requests submitted after the deadline will be automatically denied.

To access the 2023 Final Profit Tax Return and 2023 Profit Tax Form, visit www.tax.sx under the Documents tab. The forms are also available on the Government of Sint Maarten website via www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Finance/Pages/Profit-Tax-Forms.aspx

For questions, please contact the Receivers Office at 542-2143, 542-5301, 542-5304, 542-3839, or via email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.