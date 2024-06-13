Efforts to Combat Firearm Violence and Recent Tragic Incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been intensifying efforts to combat the recent surge in armed robberies and gun violence. Over the past few weeks, KPSM has coordinated various controls and operations targeting suspected vehicles and scooter riders potentially involved in drug and weapon-related activities. These proactive measures have led to the confiscation of several firearms.

Despite these efforts, a tragic shooting occurred on the evening of June 11, 2024. At approximately 9:15 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a shooting at the crossing of Guana Bay and Hope Estate Road. Police and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene where they discovered a young man who had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

The area was promptly cordoned off, and the Forensic Department initiated an investigation. Witnesses reported that the victim’s scooter was taken following the shooting. An extensive search was conducted by officers, and the stolen scooter was later found in the Down Street area.

KPSM is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving this heinous crime. Community cooperation is crucial in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten encourages anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that could aid in the investigation to contact us immediately. Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Team urge anyone with knowledge or information concerning this incident to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes team at +17215422222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous TIP LINE at 9300.