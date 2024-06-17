Distribution of Additional License Plates Announced by Minister of Finance

GREAT BAY — The Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, is pleased to announce that additional license plates have been received and are now ready for distribution.

The distribution process will take place from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19. Individuals with temporary plates are requested to come forward to exchange them for the correct plates.

Please note that temporary plates must be handed in at the time of collecting the new plates. Also, starting Thursday, June 20, individuals who are awaiting their new plates can collect them.

To replace or collect your new license plates, please bring the following documents: Receipt of payment for the current year’s road tax; Valid vehicle insurance; and Necessary inspection documents.

Additionally, the minister urges all individuals who have not yet paid their road tax for the current year to do so without delay. It is imperative that all vehicles display the correct plates and stickers by the end of June 2024. Compliance checks will commence shortly after this deadline.

“I appeal to all those who have not yet paid their road tax to do so promptly. We will begin enforcement measures soon after the end of the month,” said Minister Gumbs. “We appreciate your cooperation and thank you for your prompt attention to this matter,” she added.