Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the state of affairs and potential solutions at NV GEBE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 25, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on June 17, 2024 will be reconvened on Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the state of affairs and potential solutions at the utility company NV G.E.B.E. (IS/800/2023-2024 dated June 11, 2024)

