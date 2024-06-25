Central Committee meeting of Parliament handling the advice from the CKAIR regarding a draft for the Dispute Regulation 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 26, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice from the Committee for Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations regarding a draft for the Dispute Regulation based on article 12a of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament