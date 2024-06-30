CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AND MONDAY, JULY 1 DUE TO HURRICANE BERYL

(UPDATE AS AT 10:30 PM – JUNE 29, 2024)

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises of the following changes to its flight schedule due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and the severe weather conditions expected.

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers traveling between June 30 and July 1, whose plans are impacted by flight disruptions due the passing of Hurricane Beryl, may rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin. Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office. Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean- airlines.com/#/caribbean- flight-notifications.

Flight status is also available via the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com