Arrests Conducted During the Week of June 14th – June 24th, 2024

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has conducted multiple arrests in connection with various criminal activities over the past week. The details of these incidents are as follows:

Arrest of Mother and Daughter for Assault

On June 14th, 2024, officers responded to an incident at a store in the Philipsburg area involving a physical altercation. A mother and daughter, identified by their initials C.A.K.C. and N.T., were apprehended for engaging in a fight and threatening others with bodily harm. Both suspects were subsequently detained and remain incarcerated pending further investigation.

Arrest for Ill-Treatment of Stepfather

On June 19th, 2024, officers arrested an individual with the initials M.K. in connection with the ill-treatment of his stepfather. This case is currently under thorough investigation by detectives, who have identified a concerning pattern of domestic violence within the family involved.

Minor Arrested Following Cross-Border Vehicle Pursuit

On June 24th, 2024, at approximately 1:00 PM, KPSM officers assisted the French police in stopping a vehicle that had flee from the French side and crossed into the Dutch side of Sint Maarten. The driver, a 16-year-old minor, was arrested. It was later determined that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen. The minor is presently in custody for further questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to reiterate that violence is never an acceptable solution. Individuals experiencing domestic violence are strongly encouraged to seek help immediately.