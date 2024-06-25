Arrest Made in Connection with Middle Region Shooting Incident

On the evening of June 17th, 2024, at approximately 9:30 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received reports regarding a shooting incident in the Middle Region.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim lying in the middle of the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately attended to by ambulance personnel at the location and was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition.

Detectives were on the scene to commence a thorough investigation into the incident. Initially, the identity of the suspect involved in this shooting was unknown. However, on Tuesday June 25th, 2024, detectives arrested an individual with the initials S.M. in connection with this case. The suspect is now in custody pending further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors. We urge anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.