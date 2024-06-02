Armed Robbery at Supermarket in Belvedere Area

On May 29, 2024, at approximately 4:00 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an armed robbery in progress at a supermarket in the Belvedere area. According to the callers, the suspects fled the scene in a light blue Hyundai Accent and proceeded towards the Belvedere Housing Complex.

In response, several patrol units were dispatched to the location. Following a brief search, officers observed the suspect vehicle exiting the Belvedere complex. The vehicle was subsequently stopped, and all four suspects were apprehended without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm and the stolen money, both of which were confiscated pending further investigation.

The suspects were transported to the Philipsburg police station, where they are currently being held for questioning. The suspects have been identified as follows:

N.M., 20 years of age (female), J.W., 14 years of age (a minor), M.A. Williams, 21 years of age J.S.W., 23 years of age.

The Special Unit Robberies (SUR) is actively investigating this case.

The detectives are investigating this other another cases, are asking anyone who has information about any armed robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM commends the swift actions of our officers and the cooperation of the community, which were instrumental in the rapid apprehension of the suspects.