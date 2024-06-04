Acting Minister of ECYS Lyndon Lewis meets with WITU

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis recently met with the board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) to discuss several short- and long-term matters that require his attention.

Issues discussed included the repairs at the public schools, outstanding payments to teachers and school boards, proper placing of persons in correct scales with correct salaries among other things. The Minister assured the WITU board that he is doing his utmost to address short term solutions while being responsible for two Ministries.

There are some issues however that the Minister thought was “way overdue” and he instructed his cabinet members present as well as the Acting Secretary General of Ministry ECYS to address those issues immediately. The Minister will meet with the union again within short.