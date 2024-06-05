39th Anniversary of Flag Day takes place on June 13th at Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School 

PHILIPSBURG – On Thursday, June 13th, 2024, the people and Government of Sint Maarten will commemorate the 39th Anniversary of “Flag Day” at the grounds of the Marie Genevieve de Weever School in Hope Estate. The annual commemoration will begin at 8:30 am with the Patriotic School Parade. The parade will start in front of the Nicka Supermarket on Sucker Garden Road, proceed towards Philipsburg, turn left at the entrance of Hope Estate, and go directly to the Marie Genevieve de Weever School parking lot.

Considering that Flag Day is not a public holiday, the celebration is geared towards the primary schools on the island. Since Flag Day 2022, the Department of Culture has introduced the Patriotic School Parade to promote nation-building through displays of patriotism and national pride. Each year, the celebration is prepared by grouping several schools from a particular district. As of 2022, celebrations were successfully executed in Philipsburg and Cay Hill.

This year, the main features will include the Patriotic School Parade, a Flag Hoisting Ceremony, and Cultural Performances. These events will be led by three schools with about 600 students and teachers from the districts of Sucker Garden, Dutch Quarter, and Belvedere: Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School, and Prins Willem Alexander School. Additionally, a number of senior citizens have been invited to attend the celebration.

The Sint Maarten flag was designed by Roselle Richardson 39 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, and approved and established by the members of the Island Council on June 13th, 1985. The National Flag of Sint Maarten is a symbol of honor and pride for all Sint Maarteners at home and abroad. Today, the Sint Maarten Flag remains an integral part of the fabric of our historical and cultural heritage.

In the days leading up to the Flag Day commemoration ceremony on June 13th, the Government Administration Building will be draped in red, white, and blue. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Lyndon Lewis, is calling on individuals and businesses in the community to show their pride and patriotism by decorating and flying the Sint Maarten flag on their vehicles, businesses, and buildings or wherever they deem appropriate. People are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette for displaying the flag.

The Patriotic School Parade will feature musical performances by King Beau Beau, Ilismo, and DJ Pauly. Patriotic residents and businesses in the Cay Hill area are also encouraged to support or join the parade as it passes by their respective locations. Additional cultural performances will showcase contributions by our youth, including the reigning Junior Calypso King – King Jojo, 1st & 2nd Runner Up Lady E and Princess Peterson along with reigning Junior Road March King -King JP.