Voter Registry Closure

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau of Sint Maarten hereby announces that in connection with the Parliamentary Elections of Sint Maarten the voter register will be closed on June 3, 2024. This closure is in accordance with Article 2, read in conjunction with Article 39, of the Electoral Ordinance.

Eligible voters for the election on August 19, 2024, are those who:

are residents as of June 3, 2024; hold Dutch nationality; will have reached the age of 18 on the day of the election.

For verification of voter registration status, individuals may consult the Civil Registry Department to confirm their own listing or that of another person, provided they have the authorization to do so.

Any individual may petition for amendments or corrections to the voter register. Such requests can be submitted to the Court of First Instance and are guided by Article 9 of the Electoral Ordinance. Forms for this purpose are available at no cost at the Civil Registry Department.

Sint Maarten, May 30, 2024.

Nathalie M. Tackling, LL.M.

Chairperson, Central Voting Bureau