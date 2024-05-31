URSM calls out UPP’s Misleading Tactics on GEBE Crisis

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) expresses profound disappointment regarding the United People’s Party’s (UPP) continuous misleading statements, which serve only to gain political mileage amid the GEBE power outage crisis.

While Honorable Omar Ottley, Leader of the UPP, demands transparency and action from the Council of Ministers, it is essential to recall that the root causes of the current outages are deeply embedded in the mismanagement and negative political interference during the four years of governance by the party now in opposition. These issues have been left unresolved, creating ongoing challenges for the current coalition.

URSM believes in accountability and recognizes the frustrations of the people of St. Maarten who are facing regular disruptions. However, the board stresses the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders, including the experienced employees of GEBE, to navigate these challenges effectively.

It is critical to understand that meaningful solutions require time and strategic planning, and less than a month into this coalition government’s term, it is unreasonable to expect the current coalition to resolve issues that have compounded over several years. We urge MP Ottley and his colleagues to refrain from politicizing the crisis and to collaborate with the government to foster a stable and reliable power infrastructure for the island.

The URSM board calls for unity and responsible communication from all political entities to ensure the well-being of our community. We are committed to transparency, open dialogue, and above all, to the rapid restoration of stable power supply to our citizens.