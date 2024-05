Sint Eustatius — On Monday, the 27th of May, the theft of a Yamaha brand scooter, type MIO 125, with license plate M-80 was reported. The scooter was parked in the yard of a residence on the Vincent A. Lopes Road on St. Eustatius.

Between 8:30 PM and 9 PM on Monday, the 27th of May, unknown persons took the scooter. Later that same day, the stolen scooter was found in front of a residence on the Gwendoline van Putten Road. The case is under investigation.