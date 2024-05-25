STB & SHTA Call on Local Population to Seize Summer Deals

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) in collaboration with the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) are thrilled to announce the official launch of the ‘Summer Starts in St. Maarten’ campaign from May 23 until August 31, 2024. As St. Maarten gears up for an unforgettable season of sun-kissed adventure and vibrant festivities, the local population is encouraged to join in on making this summer truly extraordinary.

Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “Our summer campaign encapsulates the essence of St. Maarten’s vibrant spirit, inviting travelers to partake in our island’s rich culture and natural beauty. We extend this invitation to our local community, encouraging everyone to take part in the excitement and seize the fantastic deals on offer.”

In collaboration with esteemed stakeholders, including airlines, accommodation partners, tour operators, excursion organizers, and dining establishments, this initiative is set to create an unparalleled experience for visitors and locals alike. From exclusive promotions to irresistible discounts, the summer season promises an array of opportunities to explore and indulge in all that St. Maarten has to offer.

Summer months are typically low for the local tourism industry, of which this summer campaign will aid in stimulating additional bookings for participants. The local population is urged to take full advantage of the summer deals being offered, whether it’s planning a weekend getaway, indulging in a culinary adventure, or embarking on a thrilling island excursion. Let’s come together to make this summer a season to remember.

For more information and to explore the latest offers, visit the exclusive landing page at www.vacationstmaarten.com/summerdeals and join in on celebrating the spirit of St. Maarten’s summer. Together, let’s make this summer a season to remember!

For inquiries and participation, please contact STB via email at stb-marketing@sintmaartengov.org.