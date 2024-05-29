Stayover & Cruise 2024 Q1

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – St. Maarten is pleased to announce a significant growth in tourism, with a total of 131,322 stayover guests welcomed during the first quarter of 2024. This marks a notable 7% increase from the same period last year.

The North American market (i.e., the US and Canada) remains a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s tourism, representing 53.2% of the total stayover guests in the first quarter of 2024. The specific contributions were: Canada (12.2%), France (10%), and The Netherlands (5.1%). The remaining 19.5% consists of visitors from various other countries.

In terms of regional trends, the Caribbean experienced an 11% increase, while Europe saw a 1% decrease in visitor numbers during this quarter. North America recorded a 9% increase, resulting in over 7,000 additional passengers in the first quarter.

Quarter 1 Stayover Arrivals

Cruise Arrivals

Cruise Industry Witnesses Promising Growth in First Quarter of 2024

The cruise industry witnessed growth in the first quarter of 2024. A total of 572,474 passengers were recorded, compared to 533,542 in the same period of 2023, representing a 7% increase, with an addition of 38,932 passengers. January 2024 saw a marginal decrease of 0.22%, while February and March had growth rates of 11.71% and 13.10%, respectively.

The number of cruise calls in January 2024 was 87, a decrease of 4.40%. In February and March 2024, the number of calls was 74 and 81, respectively, resulting in increases of 12.12% and 10.96%.