ROTARY CLUBS OF ST. MAARTEN AND ANGUILLA SHINE AT DISTRICT 7020 CONFERENCE 2024 IN GRAND CAYMAN

During the recently held Rotary District 7020 Conference, the Rotary Clubs of St. Maarten and Anguilla received various prestigious awards. These clubs are all under the jurisdiction of Assistant Governor (AG) Elisia Lake. The “Create Hope 2024 PETS Assembly and Conference” marked as the 50th district conference, was held in Grand Cayman from April 28th-May 4th, 2024.

Rotary District 7020’s Governor for the Rotary year 2023-2024, David Kirkaldy, presented the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, under the leadership of President Valda Hazel, and the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunset, under the leadership of President Kimberley Duzong, with the Diamond Award. The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle, under the leadership of President Claricia Yvette Hart, received the Ruby Award. The Rotary Club of Anguilla, under President Jacquie Ruan, received the Saphire Award and the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, under President Jeffrey Sochrin, received the Gold Award. Also in attendance were club leaders of the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Nord and the Rotary Club of Saint-Barthelemy. The Rotary Clubs received these awards for their commitment and inspiring service to their communities locally, regionally, and internationally.

“Witnessing the various clubs receiving their awards is a testament to the hard work, determination, and impact they continue to make in the lives of so many people in their respective communities. I am extremely proud of all members of the seven clubs for their tireless efforts in the planning and execution of projects and events and I look forward to another successful year ahead. Continue creating hope in the world as we transition into displaying the magic of Rotary and display our love for Rotary,” – Assistant Governor Elisia Lake added.

The purpose of the district conference is to provide opportunities for networking, inspirational addresses, and discussions of Rotary-related matters. It gives Rotarians and clubs a vision of Rotary beyond the club level and provides a memorable fellowship experience. The conferences are also where the President Elects and Secretary Elects prepare to lead their prospective club in the following year.